Key Starters Returning Just in Time For Raiders' Minshew
As the Las Vegas Raiders went through their highly-anticipated quarterback battle this training camp, neither quarterback was able to work with a complete starting lineup.
Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams missed much of camp due to the birth of his child, while left tackle Kolton Miller just returned to action after being placed on the PUP list.
Fortunately for Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who, of course, the Raiders named their starting quarterback this week, those key players are back, and he will now have plenty of time to work with the projected lineup he will be surrounded by in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"It's important that we just -- the chemistry and continuity of the splitting reps is, that's over with now," Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told the media on Wednesday. "It's Gardner's show now, and he needs to be a leader and understand what we're lacking right now. And what we're lacking is not playing together throughout the camp, like most teams that have a starter from Day 1. So, there's a lot of work to go there. He's taking some great steps forward."
Miller's return is crucial for not only Minshew, but the offensive line, with him being a multi-time captain.
"It's that veteran presence," Pierce said. "I think it's no different than what you heard Tre Tucker, Jakobi [Meyers], all these other guys talk about when Davante came back. When you got a left tackle with a presence, the ability like Kolton Miller. I ain't gonna lie, I felt at ease yesterday watching big 74 go out there. But he's done a really good job, even on PUP, being around, being vocal. He took Jackson Powers [Johnson] on his side, was really doing some things on the side with him. Just getting his psyche, understanding, 'Look, man, you're a rookie. Everything doesn't work out the first year for you.' And just bringing him in along. But obviously, we're talking about one of the better left tackles in football and one of our better offensive players on our team."
As a starting quarterback with a brand-new team, it will be vital that Minshew gets enough play in with the starters before he takes the field Week 1.
