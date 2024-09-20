Raiders Today

Keys to Victory for Raiders vs. Panthers

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to win their second straight game as they take on the Carolina Panthers. What do they have to do?

Carter Landis

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to win their second straight game as they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium.

Nothing has gone right for the Panthers this season, as they sit at 0-2 and have not come close to winning either game. The Panthers have already benched their former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young, who they moved Heaven and Earth to acquire. 

The Raiders have a great chance to win this game, as things seem to be falling apart for Carolina. However, Coach Antonio Pierce and his squad will never overlook any opponent. 

With that, let’s take a look at three keys to victory for the Raiders over the Panthers. 

Spread the ball around - If Gardner Minshew II can find his different receivers throughout the game, the Raiders should have a big game offensively. 

He has locked into two targets through the first two games: tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Davante Adams. He should continue to target those two, but he should also get the ball to Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer, too. 

Minshew must spread the ball around to sustain drives and put multiple scores on the board against a surprisingly solid Panthers’ secondary (allowing just 164.5 passing yards per game, ninth in the NFL). 

Prevent Andy Dalton’s rhythm - The Panthers are moving forward with Dalton as their starting quarterback. 

The veteran has been a solid presence throughout his career, making three Pro Bowls and throwing for 38,511 yards and 246 touchdowns. The Panthers’ offense may look much smoother with Dalton at the helm compared to Young. 

The Raiders’ defense cannot let Dalton get going and give the Panthers’ offense the spark they need. It is on Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane to set the tone and keep Carolina out of the end zone. 

Run that football - The Raiders have not gotten the run game going at all this season. That could change this Sunday. 

Las Vegas’ offense is dead last in rushing yards per game through two games at just 49.0. This will not work if the Raiders’ goal is making the postseason. 

A Panthers’ defensive line without Derrick Brown is the perfect opportunity for the Raiders’ run game to turn things around. If they don’t, things could be bad going forward.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Carter Landis

CARTER LANDIS

Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Home/News