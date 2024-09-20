Keys to Victory for Raiders vs. Panthers
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to win their second straight game as they welcome the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium.
Nothing has gone right for the Panthers this season, as they sit at 0-2 and have not come close to winning either game. The Panthers have already benched their former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young, who they moved Heaven and Earth to acquire.
The Raiders have a great chance to win this game, as things seem to be falling apart for Carolina. However, Coach Antonio Pierce and his squad will never overlook any opponent.
With that, let’s take a look at three keys to victory for the Raiders over the Panthers.
Spread the ball around - If Gardner Minshew II can find his different receivers throughout the game, the Raiders should have a big game offensively.
He has locked into two targets through the first two games: tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Davante Adams. He should continue to target those two, but he should also get the ball to Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker and Michael Mayer, too.
Minshew must spread the ball around to sustain drives and put multiple scores on the board against a surprisingly solid Panthers’ secondary (allowing just 164.5 passing yards per game, ninth in the NFL).
Prevent Andy Dalton’s rhythm - The Panthers are moving forward with Dalton as their starting quarterback.
The veteran has been a solid presence throughout his career, making three Pro Bowls and throwing for 38,511 yards and 246 touchdowns. The Panthers’ offense may look much smoother with Dalton at the helm compared to Young.
The Raiders’ defense cannot let Dalton get going and give the Panthers’ offense the spark they need. It is on Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane to set the tone and keep Carolina out of the end zone.
Run that football - The Raiders have not gotten the run game going at all this season. That could change this Sunday.
Las Vegas’ offense is dead last in rushing yards per game through two games at just 49.0. This will not work if the Raiders’ goal is making the postseason.
A Panthers’ defensive line without Derrick Brown is the perfect opportunity for the Raiders’ run game to turn things around. If they don’t, things could be bad going forward.
