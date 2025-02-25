How the Las Vegas Raiders Can Benefit from Bad Drafting Teams
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Now up next for Carroll and Spytek is evaluating the talent that will be available in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders have needs on both sides of the ball and can use the draft in April to fill in those needs.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed how bad drafting teams can help the Raiders in the draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think there is going to be a ton of bad drafting in this draft," said Carpenter. "Do you remember me telling you a couple of times, I mean I would not be shocked if there were potentially six quarterbacks going in the first round."
"I do not think that is going to happen but every guy I have spoken to that I trust has told me they have two guys with first round grades. A couple have three but most have two. You are looking at Jaxson Dart going in the first round. Cam Ward will go in the first round."
"Shedeur Sanders will go in the first round. I think Will Howard, I told you the scouting report, a lot of guys have him maybe a four but many of them said if I had Chip Kelly on my staff I would pick him higher."
Raiders top quarterback prospect is Sanders and he will not be doing any drills at the combine.
"He [Shedeur] is not going to do anything at the combine. I do not think that is a big deal. I know some are trying to make it into a big deal ... I had a scout tell me, I do not like when they do not do it but it is not like it is the end of the world. I just think it hurt him."
The Raiders 2025 draft class will be important for next season and for years to come.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE