BREAKING: Raiders Potential QB Sanders Will Not Participate In Combine Drills
Many are projecting that the Las Vegas Raiders will land University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with their first-round pick. Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class. Many see him going in the top five.
If that is the case, then the Raiders will have to move up on the board to select Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders is coming off his best college season. He, along with his dad, Deion Sanders, has helped turn around the Colorado football program. Now, Sanders will try to turn things around for the team that decides to draft him.
On Sunday it was reported that Sanders will not be participating in any of the NFL Scouting Combine drills. Sanders will instead only focus on interviews. The next time the Silver and Black will see Sanders on the field will be his pro day.
"Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams ath the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person," wrote Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
"He'll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw to his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs."
There have been recent shifts about Sanders in the last couple of weeks. There have been reports about NFL scouts and teams thinking that Sanders is not the quarterback that fits in today's game. That team is not looking for a Sanders type player at the position.
"After I had those conversations I went back and did a little more checking," said ESPN NFLDraft expert Mel Kiper Jr. "What somebody said well you know Shedeur is not what really we are looking for. The NFL is not really looking for that kind of quarterback."
"My point here is that I do not buy into the fact that Shedeur Sanders is not an exciting prospect because he is not going to beat you with his legs necessarily. Yet I think on third down, you are in man coverage, he can beat you."
"Does not mean Shedeur is going to be great, does not mean Shedeur is going to be a successful quarterback, does not mean anything. But it just means we cannot write off the old school traditional pocket passer."
The Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. If Sanders drops to the Raiders the Raiders likely take Sanders with that pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE