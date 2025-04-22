Analyst's Take on Raiders QB Draft Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders have a ton to address when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. After months of analysts believing that the franchise would draft a top quarterback in the draft, the Raiders might not be so quick to pounce on that position in the early rounds after all.
Bringing in Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks was huge for the franchise, given what we saw last season at the quarterback position. While Smith isn't the answer for multiple years in the future, he elevates the quarterback room from what it was last season and gives the Raiders more credibility on offense.
According to analyst Chris Simms however, the Raiders might be in a position to focus their attention on other areas of the draft instead of adding a quarterback, that is of course, adding a quarterback in the early rounds.
"We know Geno Smith is not the quarterback for the next five to ten years, we don't think, but he's good enough right now," Simms said on Pro Football Talk. "And they got a guy in Aidan O'Connell who is really one of the better backups in football."
O'Connell was the man to go to last season when the going got tough. He was able to step up into a role that his team needed, and while he is the backup option to the veteran Smith, he provides a ton more than people would give him credit for.
"I think they'll be content, at least in the first few rounds, at the quarterback position," Simms said. "Maybe you get to the fifth round or something like that, and maybe try to make something happen there."
If the Raiders didn't go out to get Smith, it would easily give a nod that they would be leaning to add a quarterback. But now with both Smith and O'Connell on the roster, the quarterback position is one you need to protect, as they could shift their focus to the offensive line or even a running back.
With the Draft just days away, we will all have to sit back and anxiously wait to see who the Raiders select at number six.
