Will Raiders Go Against Mock Draft Predictions?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been talked about all offseason. From adding new faces in leadership to addressing their quarterback issue, the franchise is trying to send the message that they shouldn't be slept on. One way they can make their impact known even further is by acing the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders are set to select with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could elevate how their roster looks going into next season, depending on the success of their picks. As we all know, there has been a certain someone who has been heavily linked to go to the Raiders at number six overall.
Ashton Jeanty has been a shoo-in for mock drafters when it comes to the Raiders' draft selection, given that the ground game last season for Las Vegas was the worst in the National Football League. Jeanty is one of those players who could make an immediate impact on any roster that gets him.
That being said, some believe that Jeanty could be going elsewhere in the draft. Depending on whether the first three overall picks pan out the way that mock drafters expect, it still isn't a 100% guarantee for Jeanty to don a Raiders jersey.
According to analyst Mina Kimes, she wouldn't mind seeing Jeanty get drafted by the Silver and Black, but believes some other areas deserve to be paid attention to within the Top 10.
"I would not be mad if the Raiders took Ashton Jeanty. He is, I think, one of the three true blue chip players in this draft with Hunter and Carter," Kimes said. "The Raiders' run game was awful last year in part because the offensive line was not there. So, I just think at six you gotta consider the tackles as well."
"We have seen time and time again the best teams in the NFL build from the inside out. They start with the offensive lines, and you can't bring in a running back, even one as special as Jeanty, and expect him to fix that on his own."
Given new Raiders head coach notoriously has liked to run the ball, Jeanty could be the fit for that portion of the offense. However, like Kimes said, the offensive line needs to be strong enough to make room for whom ever the running back is for the Raiders in 2025.
