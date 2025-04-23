Star Draft QB Sends Message to Fans with Raiders' Crosby
Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Some are high on his arm talent, ball placement, and improved mobility, while others do not like the media circus that would follow the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Whatever reasons the NFL world may or may not like Sanders, there is no denying he is one of the top quarterbacks in this draft and could be selected early tomorrow night.
But what are fans of the team that drafts Sanders getting in the rookie quarterback?
He joined Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," to send a message to that fan base.
“First, of course, I’m thankful to be a part of and to be able to lead a new franchise and take them to new heights and new levels,” he said. “I feel like if you study me, and you study everything that I’ve done in my career, you’re going to get a consistent player day in and day out. Not too high, not too low, all the time. So, you’re going to see a lot of improvements everywhere through the franchise very quickly.”
Sanders’ self-aware scouting report aligns with his on-field performance. He is a composed player under center and rarely gets rattled.
Through two seasons with Colorado, Sanders completed nearly 72 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
He played behind a poor offensive line for the Buffaloes, taking 42 sacks in 2024. Despite that, he still put up major offensive numbers.
Sanders has drawn comparisons to many different NFL quarterbacks, including Teddy Bridgewater and Andy Dalton.
While it may not make the most sense in the world for the Raiders to select Sanders at No. 6 overall, it is not out of the realm of possibility. He could sit for a year behind newly-acquired Geno Smith, who has an out in his contract after the 2026 season.
It does not seem likely, but we have seen crazier things happen on draft night.
Will Sanders be a member of the Silver and Black after the first round? Don’t expect it, but anything can happen.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Sanders here.
