Shedeur Sanders Sounds Off on Raiders, Tom Brady
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All eyes were on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday morning.
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur is looking to bring his swagger, confidence, and excellent arm talent to the league.
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback, and they have long been linked to the Buffaloes star. If he is available when the Raiders select at No. 6 overall, it would make sense if he ends up in the Silver and Black.
The Sanders and Raiders connection only deepens when considering his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady. The two have known each other for years, and Sanders spoke about it at the Combine.
“Tom Brady, he’s an all-time great,” Sanders said. “Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I’m able to talk to and call whenever I’m having questions about the game, he’s able to relate to it, because he did it at the highest level. It’s truly amazing. I’m thankful for that.”
Sanders recalled the story of how his relationship with Brady came to be.
“A couple years ago, he extended his hand,” he said. “He was like, ‘Come work out with me in Tampa,’ so we flew down there, Dad came, and we rode with him. He took me in his truck to his high school field. Then, from then on, he was just telling me knowledge, and I filmed everything.
So now, sometimes I go back and just listen to everything that he said at that time, and it registers. Everything that he said back then registers now, and it applies. So, that’s why I’m thankful for him.”
Sanders has met with the Raiders and would relish an opportunity to play for the Silver and Black.
“I met with them here, I met with a lot of teams here,” he said. “It’s truly exciting, being able to meet Coach [Pete Carroll] and everybody with the organization and staff. So, if they call me and they say, ‘Come on and visit,’ you know I’ll be there.”
A few QB-needy teams are in front of the Raiders, so they may not have the chance to bring Sanders to Las Vegas.
However, if he is on the board, they will likely strongly consider it.
