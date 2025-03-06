Raiders Fans React to QB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders' most burning question is the quarterback position.
Will it be Aidan O'Connell? A 2025 draft choice? Perhaps a free agent splash? Despite speculation and rumors, the answer is anyone's guess at this moment.
On Thursday, Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter posed a question to Raiders fans on X, formerly Twitter:
"RAIDER NATION: what are you thoughts on the current Silver and Black quarterback situation".
The responses were telling in regard to the 2025 quarterback class, which has very little stock outside of consensus No. 1 quarterback Cam Ward.
As one commenter put it:
"This years QB class is week.... Next years will be much better.... Raiders should build the team, and use a bridge QB like [Aaron] Rodger's or [Russell] Wilson until they can go all in on Arch Manning."
Another wrote, "I'm not bugged, We fixed the Center, [right tackle] and [tight end] positions las year in one draft. If we could score [Boise state running back Ashton Jeanty], [Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin] and [a guard] this year (2 picks - 1 FA) then even a mid round rookie will do ok, [Aidan O'Connell] may do ok, if not then QB is the final piece next year."
One fan wrote that the entire situation was a "mess."
"AOC is inconsistent and [Gardner] Minshew nor [Desmond] Ridder are the answer," the comment read. "Signing Aaron Rodgers is a trap. At [age] 41, he's on the decline and is a one-year fix at best. We need young QB to build around, not a pricey rental who won't outlast Pete Carroll's coffee buzz."
A fair amount in the thread called for the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback to join Las Vegas as a bridge signal caller, nonetheless.
The Raiders might be weary about risking a first-round draft choice on a quarterback with strong red flags, such as Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ole Miss signal caller Jaxson Dart, a riser on most boards, is still a questionable pick that early (No. 6 overall).
A route the Raiders might consider taking is signing a cheap bridge, drafting a quarterback at a reasonable position in the draft to develop, and use their No. 6 picks and others to continue to build a strong foundation.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE