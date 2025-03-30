PODCAST: Las Vegas Raiders Insider on the Dynamics of the NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders can do just about anything with their No. 6 pick. They can attempt to trade up, they can trade down for draft capital, or they could fill a multitude of positional needs with a selection.
In this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik dive into the complexities of the Raiders' upcoming draft decisions.
You can watch that entire podcast below:
Recently, new Raiders RB Raheem Mostert spoke at the team’s headquarters. Below is a partial transcript of that press conference.
Q: How do you see your role in this offense, and what was it about it that appealed to you? You could have gone to multiple places.
Mostert: "Yeah, pleasure meeting you first and foremost, just want to say, I've talked to those guys, Pete [Carroll] and Chip [Kelly] and first things first I would like to say that I'm here to just get to work. My role is going to be whatever I'm able to create. Obviously, there's opportunity there, but I'm going to come into this building and I'm just ready to get active and get to work."
Q: You're poking a lot of holes in conventional wisdom and the notion of football longevity, and in particular, running back longevity, I was just curious, what do you feel like the key to your longevity has been, and what keeps you hungry and motivated to want to stay in this game?
Mostert: "Yeah, that's a great question. I would say it's all about health. Obviously, as a player you're going through ups and downs in the health world, but I've managed to be able to stay healthy on a healthy track. And then also, performance. That's another thing, you’ve got to produce out there on the field. In regards to the production level, man you have to have high production in order to grow as a player and then also within the team game."
Q: Obviously you've been around the NFL, been on multiple teams going into your 11th season, markets like Miami and San Francisco. I know it hasn't been a very long time since you got to town, but what excites you about representing Las Vegas now, only six years after the Raiders got to town here?
Mostert: "Yeah, honestly man, the Raiders man, you think about this organization, you think about the history, the three Super Bowls that they have, everything that this entails, the shield, right? Silver and Black man, it’s just unbelievable. So, I'm just excited about the opportunity. I know the fan base is crazy. I mean, I was playing in San Francisco with the 49ers, and even then, you can't compare the two organizations to one another, because both of them, in the grand scheme of things is just unbelievable in the fan base. So, it's going to be exciting to be out here in this Silver and Black.”
