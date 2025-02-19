What Scouts Are Saying About Potential Raiders Draft Pick Jalen Milroe
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
The Raiders will have options to select a quarterback in the draft and it does not have to be the sixth pick that they use to draft one. The quarterback class in 2025 has many unknowns. Some quarterbacks are expected to go higher than the experts have them on their draft boards.
And some will not be shocked if teams do not end up selecting quarterbacks with their first-round picks.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Jalen Milroe out of Alabama, a lot of people say they got a second-round grade on him," said Carpenter. "A lot of people think he is going in the first round. Just because there are a lot of bad drafting teams."
"Here is what one guy said. I love Jalen Milroe but I will not touch him in the first round. There is a reason we consistently pick in the second half of the draft. He does not take first-round picks."
"Strengths on Milroe, electric player that has a big arm, impressive physical dual-threat skills, and speed. Exceptional downfield vision. He sees the entire field. He has a feel for the game."
"He is strong, there is no concern about his size or his style. He has arm, arm, and can make every throw accurately but he is not always accurate."
"His weakness, accuracy flashes need to be consistent. Must improve footwork and throwing motion. He is such a good thrower and such a good athletic player that he needs to improve on his throwing motion and his consistency."
"Concerns with ball security and has not demonstrated the ability to go through every read ... He has to learn to throw it away or take his check down, quit looking for the big play."
