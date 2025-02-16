REPORT: New Raiders Mock Draft Has Interesting Implications
The Las Vegas Raiders have a plethora of needs on offense and each mock draft seems to have all of the answers; the results will be vastly different when the 2025 NFL Draft arrives, most likely.
That being said, 33rd Team's Ian Valentino has projected three rounds for the Raiders, and the results are intriguing.
Valentino projects the Raiders to use their No. 6 pick on Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, generational running back talent and 2,000-yard rusher.
"Similar to the Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to enter the race for Darnold," Valentino wrote. "Pete Carroll might also consider bringing Russell Wilson back to transform the Raiders into a competitive run-oriented team, reminiscent of his previous Seahawks squads. Selecting Ashton Jeanty at this point might be a tough sell for some, but he has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone throughout his rookie contract."
In the second round, with the No. 37 pick, the Raiders take Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Our Matthew Schmidt wrote about the pick, saying, "In spite of Milroe's rough season, there is no question that the youngster has talent, and let's face it: the Raiders are probably better off going with Milroe than Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew. Heck, it's probably also better than giving Darnold over $40 million per year.
"Las Vegas may want to consider selecting Milroe on Day 2 and experimenting to see what he has in 2025. If you're going to take a gamble, it's better not to do it in the first round, so the Raiders can absolutely afford to spend a second-rounder on the Crimson Tide product."
In the third round, the Raiders spend a pick on Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. Of that choice, Schmidt wrote, "Restrepo is not generally regarded as one of the upper echelon receivers in this draft class, but the numbers don't lie: he was terrific in 2024. The 22-year-old hauled in 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, earning All-American honors. He also led the ACC in the latter two statistical categories.
"Restrepo projects to be a slot receiver on the NFL level, which is perfectly fine so long as the Raiders have some big targets on the outside (like Jakobi Meyers). He isn't the fastest guy in the world, but he possesses great hands and terrific route-running ability. Whoever ends up playing quarterback for Las Vegas in 2025 will need a security blanket on short and intermediate throws, and while tight end Brock Bowers could be that target, it would be nice to have another option. Restrepo could absolutely fill that role."
