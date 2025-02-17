Why Jalen Milroe is a Fit for Raiders
The most surefire sign that the NFL draft season has begun is when the football world converges in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.
Next week, players will meet with general managers and coaches to discuss their potential fit with their future teams and showcase their athletic abilities.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams this offseason, especially when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft. New general manager John Spytek has 10 selections to work with, looking for the best young players to add to the team’s core.
The Raiders are looking for a franchise quarterback, which they may seek through this draft class. There are several intriguing quarterback prospects in this class, so it would not be surprising if the Raiders fell in love with one.
Could Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe be that player?
Let’s break down why the Raiders may like him – and why they may stay away if he’s on the board.
Milroe is a polarizing quarterback prospect—maybe the most so in this class. He has unique physical traits, but those did not translate to the field last season.
Milroe completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He threw nine in the past two seasons, so the uptick in turnovers is concerning.
The Crimson Tide also used Milroe’s legs to its advantage in 2024, rushing him 168 times for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. They often used him as a short-yardage, red-zone runner, which led to success.
Milroe has good NFL quarterback size at 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds. He has a strong arm but struggled with ball placement for most of the season. His raw tools should be enough for any team to take a strong look at him, but some may be concerned with how much development he would require.
The Raiders’ quarterback situation features Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II. If they keep one as a starter, O’Connell figures to be the top candidate.
The Raiders must consider whether Milroe, at his peak, would be better than what O’Connell has already given them. If they believe he could be, they should take the swing.
Milroe has intriguing traits but not the tape to match. In the right situation, Milroe could develop into a quality starter.
Could that be in Las Vegas if he sits behind O’Connell for a year?
