BREAKING: John Spytek Reveals Tom Brady's Recent Raiders Involvement
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are getting closer to the NFL Draft and the preparation process has remained very straight forward for new general manager John Spytek and the rest of the organization. The new general manager spoke with the reporters surrounding several plans this offseason.
One major thing that came up in conversation was how active minority owner Tom Brady has been since the conclusion of the NFL season, and luckily for the Raider Nation Spytek revealed how involved Brady has been.
"Tom and I stay in touch since I've gotten the job. He's a very curious person as you know, he just wants to know what's going on now that the Super Bowl has ended and he has a little bit more time," Spytek said. "He certainly has thoughts, which I appreciate and I'd be some kind of idiot if I didn't listen to what he thought about things too."
Raider fans have been curious with what the offseason would look like now having Brady as an overseer. Arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Spytek is smart to keep that level of conversation flowing regarding the current and future plans of the Raiders franchise.
"He {Brady} more approaches it from a 'What are we thinking? What do you think about this guy or heard about this guy or I was watching this guy'. We just kind of bounce ideas off of each other and it's a lot of fun," Spytek said.
It is crucial that Brady does not have his hands all over the project that is the Raiders, otherwise it would be meaningless bringing in experienced coaches and leaders to take the product to a new level. Yes, it is important that Brady is involved in the conversation aspect but at the end of the day decisions should continue to be made final by Spytek and owner Mark Davis.
With the NFL Draft Combine right around the corner, it will be intriguing to watch what the Raiders say during press conferences about their view and opinions surrounding certain players that could hear their name get called on draft day by Las Vegas.
