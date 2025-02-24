What We Could Learn About Raiders at the Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine begins this week, as the NFL world descends on Indianapolis.
Teams will meet with prospects and get to know them as players and as people. It is a valuable experience that truly kicks off the NFL draft season.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be among the most interesting teams to follow throughout the draft process. They hold the No. 6 overall selection but could move in any direction before April.
New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will be at Lucas Oil Stadium this week, and we will be sure to bring you all the latest on what they have to say.
But what could we learn about the new Raiders regime this week?
Spytek was excellent at drafting during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped build a perennial division winner through the draft with his superb eye for talent.
Will that translate to Las Vegas? There’s really no reason to say it won’t.
We may learn about which prospects the Raiders have their eyes on. We will speak to several prospects and find out if they have met with the team and get their thoughts on the organization.
Are the Raiders all in on finding a quarterback early in the draft? Hearing the draft’s QB prospects talk about the organization will give us a wealth of information.
If the Raiders are not heavily pursuing a quarterback with their first or second-round picks, we may learn that they are more focused on building a team around a prospective quarterback. That would make sense, given how Spytek has built previously.
How much influence does Carroll have on the first-round selection? If it ends up being Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, it could mean he has his fingerprints all over it.
Or will Spytek take control of the draft, and Carroll will have minimal input? These questions may not be answered immediately, but the seeds could be planted in Indy this week.
We may not get the full picture of what the Raiders will do in the first round this week.
After all, when I asked Brock Bowers about the Raiders last year, he hadn’t met with them, so it’s possible for Las Vegas to draft someone it did not spend extensive time on at the Combine.
We’ll learn a bit more about this Raiders regime this week, but not everything. Stay tuned.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.