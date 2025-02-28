Raiders Should Strongly Consider Snatching Former Hated Rival WR
The Las Vegas Raiders have a very busy offseason ahead of them, and it is one that will be full of critical decisions that will set the stage for the franchise over the next five years or more.
We all know that the Raiders need a quarterback. That has been well-documented, and we will probably have our answer on that situation rather shortly.
However, Las Vegas also needs weapons for whoever will be taking snaps in 2025, as only having Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers won't cut it.
The Raiders probably won't be able to land Tee Higgins in free agency, but there will certainly be other options available, and one of them used to play for an AFC West rival: Keenan Allen.
Allen spent the 2024 campaign with the Chicago Bears, but the first 11 years of his career came with the Los Angeles Chargers (who were in San Diego when he started), and Las Vegas knows him awfully well for being a terror throughout his stay in the division.
The 32-year-old wasn't quite as good this past year, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, so it's entirely possible he has lost some of his luster. However, he is also just two seasons removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores.
Pro Football Focus is projecting Allen to land a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency, and given the substantial amount of cap room the Raiders have, that would certainly be doable.
Allen is a sure-handed veteran who would represent a terrific security blanket if Las Vegas does ultimately end up bringing in a rookie quarterback, so that is absolutely something to consider.
Ideally, the Raiders would also be able to add a bigger deep threat via the NFL Draft, which, along with acquiring Allen, would actually give Las Vegas a pretty nice receiving corps.
The Raiders would also have to get their backfield situation sorted out, as it seems hard to imagine that they will head into 2025 with Sincere McCormick and not a whole lot else at the running back position.
But signing Allen in free agency would be a pretty shrewd move for Las Vegas.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE