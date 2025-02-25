Raiders' Star Defender Earns Intriguing Contract Comparison
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce is slated to hit the open market next month, and he will be one of the most interesting players in free agency.
Koonce did not play at all in 2024 due to a torn ACL, which has obviously thrown a wrench into his plans of landing a lucrative long-term contract.
However, the 26-year-old should still have very little difficulty drawing interest from other teams, as he has shown that he can be a terrific player when he is healthy.
Back in 2023, he racked up 43 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles while playing in every game, representing a great secondary pass rusher to Maxx Crosby for the Raiders.
Of course, the problem with Koonce is that he only has one impressive season out of four, and given his health status, interested clubs may be reluctant to hand him a multii-year deal.
Pro Football Focus ranked its top 125 free agents of the year and had Koonce placed 19th, which is actually a pretty generous ranking considering that he missed all of 2024. But PFF clearly loves the potential of the University at Buffalo product.
"If Koonce hadn’t suffered a season-ending knee injury before 2024 began and instead carried over his momentum from the back half of 2023, he could’ve been squarely within the top 10 of our list," PFF wrote. "Perhaps the silver lining, if there is one, to getting injured so early in the year is that Koonce should be healthier entering the free agency period than if he got hurt during the season."
Koonce then received a very intriguing contract comparison from Pro Football Focus.
"A short-term deal where Koonce can hit the market again in 2026, or sign an extension one year into a two-year deal à la recent edge defenders like Uchenna Nwosu, could make sense," PFF added.
Nwoso signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks back in March 2022 after displaying similar glimpses of potential with the Los Angeles Chargers previously. He went on to rattle off 66 tackles and 9.5 sacks during his debut campaign with the Seahawks, but has labored with injuries since.
Koonce may actually find it more profitable for himself to sign a one-year deal depending on what teams will be offering him annually. Then, if he has a great year in 2025, he can parlay that into a more lucrative contract over several years.
That being said, there would obviously be more security for Koonce if he signs a two-year pact. We'll see if Las Vegas decides he is worth the chance.
