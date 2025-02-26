Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Complete Recap of Day 1 of the NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The Las Vegas Raiders are still going strong late into the night here at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and what a day it has been.
Under the leadership of Pete Carroll, John Spytek, and, of course, new minority owner Tom Brady, the team is working relentlessly to get the Silver and Black back to being among the elite franchises where they belong.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer a complete recap of day one and what we are learning, hearing, and seeing on the ground at the Indianapolis Convention Center.
Q: When you put together your coaching staff, you brought a lot of guys from the college level and brought them up to your staff. How beneficial do you think that will be in evaluating draft potential and just bringing the most out of your roster?
Coach Carroll: "It's a really good point that you're observing. The guys coming out of college football have a connection with the players, and not just the ones on their own teams, but the players that they've been playing against, the guys they've seen through recruiting. They've known these kids that are playing for years, and so in this draft in particular, and as it affected us when we started in Seattle, we really hit it in the middle to lower round picks, because I think we had better intel than maybe guys that hadn't had that opportunity to connect to college. So it's important to me to try to mix that. If you notice we've been able to do that some. So it's a real benefit."
