Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is now behind us.
The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their draft class, headlined by versatile tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia.
So, let's now take a look at how these rookies fit with the Raiders and look ahead to OTAs as the 2024 NFL season is right around the corner.
Just kidding. We're going to look even further ahead and put together a way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft.
Of course, this list can -- and will -- change. But as of now, let's take a look ahead at a 2025 mock.
1. Denver Broncos - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders is the first player off the board. While he doesn't have the best mobility, he has excellent arm strength and accuracy and has the moxie to be a franchise quarterback.
2. Carolina Panthers - Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado
Sanders' vision comes true. The extremely athletic, versatile defensive back becomes a cornerstone for the Panthers' defense. He recorded 30 total tackles and three interceptions, along with 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
3. Washington Commanders - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
One year after drafting their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders need to find a left tackle to protect him. They go with his old teammate, a player who allowed just 17 total pressures and no sacks in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.
4. Tennessee Titans - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Titans have their franchise quarterback in Will Levis. With this pick, they get him a superstar wide receiver. Burden had over 1,200 receiving yards as a sophomore for the Tigers.
5. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Teams who take edge rushers from Penn State have a high success rate. Carter is the next player in that lineage. He has posted 11 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 2023.
6. New York Giants - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Daniel Jones experiment is over. Coach Brian Daboll decides to get his own quarterback. He goes with the 6-foot-2, 205-pound gifted passer out of Texas. Ewers will form an immediate connection with Malik Nabers.
7. Arizona Cardinals - James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
The Cardinals made strides defensively, but they need to add a true No. 1 edge rusher to truly take their defense to the next level. They go with Pearce, a long, lean defensive end who gets after the quarterback.
8. Chicago Bears - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Bears have Jaylon Johnson on one side, but they have the chance to get another star corner in the top 10. Will Johnson has excellent size, technique, and physicality to be a nightmare for receivers.
9. New York Jets - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Aaron Rodgers is back healthy, but he needs another prime weapon. McMillan has over 2,100 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons with the Wildcats.
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Walter Nolen, DT, Texas A&M
The Buccaneers get a game-wrecking defensive lineman to destroy teams' interior offensive lines. Nolen, once the No. 1 overall high school recruit, has posted five sacks and 11 tackles for loss with the Aggies.
11. Los Angeles Chargers - Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
The Chargers still need to find Justin Herbert more weapons. They get Stewart here, a smaller, shifty receiver who has 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his career and now heads to the Ducks after spending two seasons with Texas A&M.
12. Minnesota Vikings - Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
After losing Danielle Hunter, the Vikings' pass rush may take a hit, even with the addition of Jonathan Greenard. They get Payton here, who has generated 55 total pressures in his career, according to PFF.
13. Las Vegas Raiders - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Raiders reunite Bowers with his former college quarterback. Beck could be a Heisman Trophy candidate this upcoming season. On tape, he makes impressive throws and can slice up defenses from the pocket.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Jaguars need to keep adding to their secondary. They get Davis here, who was part of an excellent Wildcats' defense in 2023. He entered the transfer portal in January, but it appears he will return to Arizona.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Steelers love themselves some Bulldogs. They go with an excellent, versatile defensive back in Starks. He was an All-American in 2023 after posting 52 tackles and three interceptions.
16. New Orleans Saints - Mykel Williams, LB, Georgia
Speaking of talented, versatile Georgia defenders, Williams could certainly go higher than this by next April. Williams has nine sacks in two seasons with the Bulldogs and can play off the edge or as a stand-up linebacker.
17. Indianapolis Colts - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Despite Jonathan Taylor's contract extension, the Colts add another running back to their offense. Judkins will spend next season with the Buckeyes after previously playing for Ole Miss. He is a big back who has rushed for over 2,000 yards in two seasons.
18. Los Angeles Rams - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Rams add a talented cornerback with a nose for the ball. Morrison has nine interceptions in two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He could be a franchise corner.
19. Atlanta Falcons - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Falcons *finally* address their pass rush. Umanmielen transferred out of Florida to play for the Rebels. He has 14.5 sacks in his career and has the length and strength to consistently pressure the quarterback.
20. Green Bay Packers - Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Heading into his senior year, Sawyer looks to be one of the best defensive players in college football. The Packers have addressed their defense in the last couple of drafts, and they get a star edge rusher to play across from Rashan Gary.
21. Cleveland Browns - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
The second LSU offensive tackle to go off the board in the first round, Jones has excellent size at 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds. The Browns bolster their offensive line here so they can open up their offense.
22. Seattle Seahawks - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
The Seahawks opt for an ultra-productive tackling machine. Higgins led college football in tackles in 2023, and could head up the middle of Seattle's defense.
23. Dallas Cowboys - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Cowboys could use another weapon across from CeeDee Lamb. Egbuka is a big receiver who projects to have a big season for the Buckeyes as they vie for a National Championship.
24. Philadelphia Eagles - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
After trading away Haason Reddick, the Eagles have to find another pass rusher. They get that with Jackson, a long, productive edge player. He has nine and a half sacks in two seasons with the Razorbacks after transferring from LSU.
25. Cincinnati Bengals - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Bengals may trade Trey Hendrickson. If so, they have to find a replacement to get after the quarterback. Scourton has to prove he can do that at a higher level after transferring to the Aggies from Purdue.
26. Houston Texans - Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Walker has a chance to go much higher than this if he has another excellent season in 2024, but the Texans are happy to get him here. Walker is a massive presence in the middle of a defense and has pass-rush juice.
27. Miami Dolphins - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland had a breakout season for the Wolverines in 2023 and looks to be a feature piece in their passing game in 2024. He had 649 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season.
28. Buffalo Bills - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Like Deone Walker, Graham has a shot to go much higher than this if he has a big season in 2024. Graham was an instrumental piece of the Wolverines' defense and is supremely athletic. He becomes a game-wrecker for the Bills' defensive line.
29. Detroit Lions - Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
The Lions may lose Taylor Decker after the season, so they may need help on the offensive line. Savaiineaea is a massive player at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. He could be an immediate plus in run blocking.
30. Kansas City Chiefs - Malik Spencer, DB, Michigan State
Scouts appear to be intrigued by Spencer. He has athleticism and toughness and can play cornerback or safety at the next level. He posted 72 total tackles and six passes defended for the Spartans in 2023.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
A breakout star in 2023, Muhammad transferred from Washington to the Ducks this offseason. He has good size and competitiveness that could translate to the NFL.
32. Baltimore Ravens - Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Ravens already have a solid offensive line, but they make a massive upgrade by getting Banks. According to PFF, Banks posted the second-highest grade among returning offensive tackles. He could help give Lamar Jackson time to throw.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.