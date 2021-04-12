Allegiant Stadium Expected to Be at Full Capacity in Fall

Raiders officials, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are, optimistic that NFL stadiums will be at full capacity in the fall

Raider Nation fans get your gear ready.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to be at full capacity next season.

MGM Resorts president and CEO Bill Hornbuckle confirmed the news on Friday.

“I know this fall we’ll have a full stadium for the Raiders,” Hornbuckle said via Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m hoping by July Fourth weekend the community is in a place where we can just do what we normally do and have some fun.”

These remarks follow NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s optimism for NFL stadiums to be at full capacity for the 2021 season.

Raiders President Marc Badain also issued a statement, noting that the Raiders organization will continue to follow recommendations by authorities and the medical community.

“We’ll listen to the authorities on that and the medical community,” Badain said. “Obviously, everybody wants to get back to live events both in Las Vegas and around the world.

“As soon as we get the go-ahead, our plan is to open the place (Allegiant Stadium) up and pack it and bring people to town, and have it be the economic stimulus that everybody thought it was going to be.”

With vaccination rates on the rise, hopefully, the Silver and Black fan base can finally soak up their new home in Las Vegas alongside owner Mark Davis.

