Las Vegas Raiders Announce Pete Carroll's 2025 Coaching Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders announced in a press release Tuesday evening head coach Pete Carroll’s coaching staff for the upcoming season. The staff includes multiple key assistants, including two of his sons, Nate and Brennan, who Sports Illustrated reported would be joining their father before he took the head coach position in Las Vegas.
Carroll’s coaching staff includes a couple former head coaches, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and senior offensive assistant Joe Philbin. Kelly returns to the NFL after spending six seasons as the UCLA Bruins head coach and most recently as offensive coordinator with the 2025-2026 College Football Playoff National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Philbin enters his second season with the Raiders after spending the 2024 campaign as interim offensive line coach.
Brennan Carroll will be the Raiders offensive line coach and run game coordinator while Nate Caroll joins quarterbacks coach Greg Olson as assistant QB coach after a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers last season. Olson last coached in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks while B. Carroll was the Washington Huskies offensive coordinator in 2024.
On the defensive side of the ball, Patrick Graham returns for his fourth season as the Raiders defensive coordinator after getting looks for head coaching positions across the league. He is joined by former Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who will be the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach in Las Vegas. Rob Leonard also returns as the run game coordinator and defensive line coach
Carroll keeps the special teams coaching staff from last season intact as coordinator Tim McMahon, quality control coach Kade Rannings and special teams assistant Derius Swinton return for another year in the Silver and Black..
The Raiders head coach brings in a coaching staff with a mixture of experience and youth on both sides of the ball. The additions of Kelly and Philbin add a veteran coaching presence to the offensive side of the ball. N. Carroll was a factor in the progression of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, which adds some intrigue to the quarterback room.
Woods is also a key addition to the defensive coaching staff due to his experience as defensive coordinator at other destinations while McMahon’s return as special teams coordinator provides a semblance of continuity and familiarity within the staff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE