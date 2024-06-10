Las Vegas Raiders Cornerback Setting Himself Up for a Big Payday
After an NFL team drafts a player, the clock officially starts to see what they turn into. Depending on what round a player is taken in, that will determine how fast the team will be expecting a player to develop.
Some are expected to shine in two years, and others in three. The biggest thing a player has to do to earn a second contract in Year 2 or 3 is to show their team that they made a leap from year one to year three.
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about how the Las Vegas Raiders will go about giving players their second contracts, including third-year Raiders cornerback Jack Jones.
"Year 3," Carpenter said. "He [Jones] is setting himself up now for a big deal. He is setting himself up now for big money. If he plays the rest of 2024, the way he played the half of year, or less than a half of year, in 2023. He still has one more year in his deal, but then he would literally then establish the fact that, 'OK, I got one year left on my first deal, and it is very manageable, but I am a money guy now.'
"Now, I am going to say this to you, and this may shock you a little: This is the first time where there is not one guy on this team that I do not like. Now. admittedly, there are a couple I do not know well, and admittedly, there are a couple who I do not know people from their sphere where they come from whose opinion I trust ... But my point is that this is a really good group of human beings, tremendous guys ... But Jack is a terrific person ... He has the potential to be a genuine superstar. I am rooting for him ... AP does not like Jack Jones, he loves him. He genuinely loves him as a human being, as a guy, and the other players on this team who I hold in high respect feel that that about Jack Jones. That says something."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.