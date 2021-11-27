Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving game is most-watched game of the season

Las Vegas Raiders' overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys draws the NFL's highest viewership for a regular-season game since 1990.

All eyes were on the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day.

According to CBS Sports Network, the Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving game drew 38.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season game.

“CBS Sports’ Thanksgiving Day presentation of Las Vegas’ thrilling overtime win over Dallas on Thursday, Nov. 25 (4:35-8:32 PM, ET), projects to be the most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990 (NY Giants-San Francisco 49ers, 41.474 million, ABC, 12/3/90),” the network announced on Friday.

The Raiders fourth primetime game happened to become the most-watched regular-season game since 1990.

Thursday afternoon's game was up 26 percent from last year’s Thanksgiving game between the Washington Football Team and Cowboys, which drew 30.3 million viewers.

It is no accident that the two biggest fan bases in the NFL generated the most viewed game of the season.

The Raiders' previously most-watched game this season generated 16.97 million viewers in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to Thursday's game, the most-watched NFL game this season was the Week 11 matchup between the Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, which drew 28.1 million viewers.

The viewership numbers are based upon preliminary data from Nielsen Fast Nationals and CBS, the final data will be available on Tuesday.

The Silver and Black are 2-2 in primetime games this season and they will have their fifth and final primetime game in Week 15, when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns on Dec. 18.

