ESPN Host Tunes “The Autumn Wind” on Violin for Raiders Fans

    December 11, 2021
    ESPN Host Treats Raider Nation to“The Autumn Wind”

    Jason Fitz, ESPN Radio & TV  host and former member of The Band Perry, played “The Autumn Wind” on his violin for all Las Vegas Raiders fans.
    Jason Fitz is a man of many hats.  The incredibly talented media personality is also a world-renown violinist who once was the featured fiddle player for The Band Perry.

    His career in entertainment began when he served as the musical director and fiddle player for the country music band, The Band Perry. Now, Fitz is a radio, digital, and TV host for ESPN, most notably acting as a host for ESPN Radio’s Spain and Fitz.

    The Grammy winner is also a die-hard Raiders fan.

    Last Sunday, ahead of Las Vegas’ game against the Washington Football Team, Fitz paid a special tribute to the Silver and Black faithful.

    Upon request from Raider Nation Radio host and Sports Illustrated's very own Hondo Carpenter, the musician played the official hymn of Raiders football, “The Autumn Wind” on his violin.

