Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency Preview: Brian Poole

Slot cornerback Brian Poole has seen his play reach a new level in the last two seasons and has the NFL and more importantly the Las Vegas Raiders attention.

Cornerback is a position that the Las Vegas Raiders have invested significant draft capital in and could look to add more in free agency.

We already previewed one potential target for the Raiders at the corner, veteran Richard Sherman.

The Raiders could also look at upgrading the slot corner position in free agency.

Veteran Lamarcus Joyner, who’s played there predominantly since he became a Raider, hasn’t been the kind of impact player that he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Joyner has not forced a turnover in the last two seasons, and his ratings from Pro Football Focus (PFF) have been well below average in that same time.

That makes him a potential cut candidate this offseason, and the Raiders could look for an upgrade in cornerback Brian Poole.

Originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Poole became an immediate contributor, starting nine games that year.

Poole spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets and has been one of the team’s few bright spots. He has three interceptions and 12 pass breakups the last two seasons and has only allowed one touchdown in that same time.

That play resulted in PFF ranking him as the ninth and 11th best cornerback in 2019 and last season, respectively.

Poole also is a solid tackler and had three sacks in 2018, showing that he could be an effective blitz corner.

There are more big-name players the Raiders could look to go after, but Poole offers valuable consistency.

That it also comes at a position the Raiders could use an upgrade in makes a potential signing all the more logical.

