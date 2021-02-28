Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency Preview: Brandon Scherff

One of the best interior linemen in the NFL, Brandon Scherff would be a slam-dunk signing for the Las Vegas Raiders

Just recently, we went over how the Las Vegas Raiders could decide to exchange tackles by releasing Trent Brown and going after free agent Russell Okung.

Both guard spots on the Raiders' offensive line could also be in line for changes.

Richie Incognito is coming off an injury-plagued year and will be 38- years-old when next season starts.

Gabe Jackson is much younger but could end up being a cap casualty with his recent play not being rated as high as his current salary.

That could open the door for that Raiders to go after one of the best free agents on the market this offseason, Brandon Scherff.

The fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Washington, Scherff has become one of the best guards, if not overall offensive linemen, in the league.

Scherff has been elected to the Pro Bowl in four of the last five years and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time last season.

His ratings reflect that, with Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranking him as the fourth-best guard in the league last season.

Scherff is among the best in both pass protection and in the running game, has very few flaws, and is in his prime at the age of 29.

He has had injury issues the last three seasons, but it hasn’t been anything drastic and Scherff’s quality of play hasn’t suffered from it.

He’d be a fixture on any offensive line in the league for at least the next half-decade.

For the Raiders, who have worked to build a great offensive line and running game, a player like Scherff would fit like a glove.

