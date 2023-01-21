Raiders' 2023 Free Agents: Jerry Tillery

As we continue to look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 free agent class, today we’re going to evaluate defensive lineman Jerry Tillery and his short stint in Las Vegas. Tillery was picked up off waivers by the Raiders after an underwhelming few years with the Chargers.

Patrick Graham’s defenses usually feature big, run-stuffing defensive linemen, but Tillery doesn’t possess the typical size to do that. One concern for Tillery in his pro career has been his struggle to figure out where to play on the line. He is not big enough to be a tackle, but he is also not quick enough to be an edge rusher.

However, this could also play into his favor, as the Raiders could use Tillery all over the line, putting him on the edge against the run or having him rush the passer from the interior, something they desperately need on defense. Let’s look closely at Tillery’s time as a Raider and see if it’s worth a shot bringing him back.

Tillery was drafted 28th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He did not have a very good career there, only recording nine and a half sacks in three years. The Chargers declined his fifth-year option before the 2022 season, and ended up being waived in November. The Raiders claimed Tillery just a few days later, and he played in eight games, making ten tackles but failing to record a sack.

The Raiders are going to look to add some depth at the edge rusher spot behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones this off-season, and Tillery could be a player who they bring back on a one-year ‘prove-it’ type deal. They will also look to add interior defensive linemen, either through the draft or free agency, and Tillery could be an option there as well if they feel like he can be an interior rusher full-time.

Tillery’s production in his NFL career has not been what it was expected to be, so he likely won’t demand a multi-year contract. If the Raiders feel like he can be a solid depth piece as a lineman, either on the edge or the interior, he may be worth a look. However, the Raiders can likely get better production elsewhere, so they will likely feel comfortable letting Tillery walk.

