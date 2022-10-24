Recap from Raiders 38-20 Win

After the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Houston Texans, it looked like the door was open for the Raiders to disappoint against an inferior opponent.

The Raiders entered the fourth quarter down by three points, but the teams star running back wouldn't be denied in their quest for a comeback.

That's how good Josh Jacobs was against the Texans, rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns, each of which came in the second half.

He's the first player in Raiders history with three consecutive games of 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

He's become the engine of the teams offense, one that makes quarterback Derek Carrs job much easier.

Carr operated with precision, completing nearly 78 percent of his throws for 241 yards and a touchdown while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was the primary beneficiary of that effort, catching eight balls for 95 yards.

Defensively, the Raiders had trouble in stopping the Texans offense whenever they had a chance to get off the field on 3rd down.

QB Davis Mills was able to get off throw after throw, and running back Dameon Pierce averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the game.

Once the Raiders pull ahead early in the fourth quarter, though, a switch flipped for the Raiders defense.

They didn't allow Houston to score on any of their three possessions, and safety Duron Harmon intercepted Mills and returned 73-yards for a touchdown.

It all led to a needed win for the Raiders and a chance to start building momentum for a better performance in the second half of the season.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin