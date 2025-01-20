Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast After Ben Johnson Picks the Chicago Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to land the front-runner for their open head coaching job, Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson.
It didn't happen.
Reports began to surface today that he is in the final stages of finishing a contract to coach the Chicago Bears.
Around the league, he was clearly the front runner, and several teams were furious with number they were hearing as to what the Raiders would pay him to coach.
We reported eight days ago that, "If the Las Vegas Raiders don't get Ben Johnson it will have nothing to do with money." It didn't.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider offers the latest information as the front-runner for the Silver and Black Job, Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson takes theChicago Bears job.
Last night sources in Detroot had accepted he was on his way to the Raiders.
But as with any search for a new hire, he was able to be "Tomlined" by the Bears.
That term refers to when the Pittsburgh Steelers has definitively decided to hire someone as a head coach, but met with Mike Tomlin, then an up and coming coaching prospect who wowed the organization, and ultimately got the job.
The Raiders have numerous coaches that want the job, and with John Spytek the front runner for the GM job, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a rishing offensive coordiantor with the Bucs comes into play.
Of course future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll is still a strong candidate, and he fullfills what the Raiders were orginially looking for in a coach that had experience.
