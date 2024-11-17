Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on New Vision for the Silver and Black
MIAMI, Flor. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new direction. That much is clear as this season continues.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discuss a new vision for the Silver and Black in this latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast:
Here is a partial transcript from offensive coordinator Scott Turner's presser on Thursday:
Q: You've been an offensive coordinator before. What did you learn from that experience that could help with this?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, a lot. This league is tough. It's very competitive. You got to bring it every day. Different people are going to play you different ways. Certain matchups are going to favor you schematically more than others. But really, it's just dealing with the people. This is a relationship business, and you got to understand what your guys on your team do the best, and then try to find a way to get that out of them and then get them to perform at the highest level every single week. Because there's no bad teams in this league. Anybody can beat anybody. There's no bad coaches. You're going to get a tough matchup that you're going to have to deal with every week, and you got to stay sharp, and you got to deal with adversity. I told the guys, this league's about adversity, and you learn that. I learned that in Washington. I was coordinator for three years, and whatever, we were 8-8-1, got fired. It didn't work out. So, I'm getting an opportunity, and I'm just excited to work with our players, and just trying to make them perform at the best level they're capable of."
Q: Obviously this time of year isn't the time of year to overhaul things and to completely install a new offense. But how do you go about trying to make the improvements and maybe make it look a little bit different? And will it look a lot or noticeably different?
Coach Turner: "Yeah, like you said, you're not going to go in and put a brand-new offense in the bye week going into Week 10. But any real offense, and again, I've only been in a few systems, you might coach a little different, but they have a lot of scheme. And then what shows up on Sunday isn't necessarily what's been in training camp, or what's been installed, and it's just a matter of what you get to. So, maybe some things that I'm a little bit more comfortable with or I feel like will help us be successful. We have it, and then it's just a way of getting it communicated to our players in a way that it makes sense to them. And there might be a couple new things here and there, and we'll see how that grows as the season goes on. I'm not going to come up here and say it's not about the plays, a lot of is about the plays, but it's about the players believing in the plays and knowing exactly what to do so that they can play fast all the time and then reach their capabilities, and everyone’s different, right? So, whatever that may be."
