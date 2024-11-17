Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Recaps Week 11 Loss
MIAMI, Flor. -- The Las Vegas Raiders came out of the bye week with a defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins.
Another winnable game down the drain. While there were some noticeable improvements from the offense, the same self-inflicted wounds arose and the Silver and Black even suffered some injuries along the way.
Our Hondo Carpenter breaks down the loss in this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast:
Here is the recap as written by our Ezekiel Trezevant:
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Miami to face the Miami Dolphins in a rematch of last season’s matchup against the two teams. The two teams had a lot in common, as injuries to significant contributors have led to a disappointing season.
It was the Raiders’ first game under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner. He is the fourth offensive coordinator the Raiders have had since the start of last season.
The game seemed like it could get out of hand early once the Dolphins marched the ball down the field on their opening drive.
The Raiders entered the game without cornerback Nate Hobbs. They played most of the game without budding cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who was injured early on the Raiders’ first defensive drive.
Stopping the explosive Dolphins offense became much more difficult without Hobbs, Bennett, and Marcus Epps. Yet, the Raiders defense held its own.
The Dolphins scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives. The Raiders would put together two drives of at least 12 plays and 60 yards, with both drives taking over six minutes to complete.
It was an ideal start for a Raiders offense that has struggled this season. However, the Raiders' inability to score touchdowns instead of field goals was the difference in the game.
The Dolphins put together an impressive 14-play, 97-yard drive to go up 17-6 in the third quarter, but the Raiders answered with an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead to 17-12 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Unfortunately, the Dolphins would put together another long touchdown drive for the Raiders. Miami marched the ball 60 yards in 10 plays to add another touchdown to their lead.
Down by 12 in the fourth, the Raiders put together a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to five with under five minutes left to play.
However, that would be as close as the Raiders would get, as their defense could not hold the Dolphins’ offense scoreless on their final drive.
While the Raiders may have lost their sixth-straight game, the offense undeniably looked more competent on Sunday, despite all of the injuries and bad luck they have had this season.
There are no moral victories in the National Football League. The Raiders’ 34-19 loss to the Dolphins may have been their best loss of the season.
Minus the Dolphins' last touchdown, the Raiders looked competent on Sunday. While a loss is still a loss, sometimes it is not that you lose; it is how you lose.
The Raiders looked the best they have in a loss all season.
That is a win in itself.
