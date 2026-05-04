Raiders Find 7 Hidden Gems in UDFA Signings
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HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, have crushed the offseason, propelling their rebuild forward with both optimism and, more importantly, reality.
Lauded for their 2026 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black, led by Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek, added significantly more talent via their UDFA signings, strengthening an already improved Las Vegas Raiders.
Christmas in May?
The Raiders signed a myriad of players who could, with exceptional effort, land themselves on the final 53-man roster, and all of them could easily play on to the practice squad at least.
Today, we preview the seven best with a shot to make the 53-man roster and the reasons why.
As one NFL GM said, “A UDFA that makes the 53-man roster is a Christmas present,” so let’s look under the Silver and Black tree and find out if Santa is a Raiders fan.
They are listed in no particular order:
No. 1: Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana
The Raiders are expected to carry four running backs on the 53-man roster, and Ashton Jeanty is clearly RB1. Mike Washington Jr. was acquired in the draft, and there is little to no doubt he is RB2, but with Dylan Laube on the Roster, the battle is for the RB3 job.
Hemby was a back with a draftable grade, and the Raiders like him. They also like that he brings experience and a relationship with their new franchise quarterback (QB), Fernando Mendoza, and that Hemby can play all special teams and is versatile. He already understands the zone scheme and the way Kubiak likes to use the gaps.
He is 6’, weighs 207 pounds, and ran a 4.5 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
No. 2: Tyler Duzansky, LS, Penn State
The absolute best long snapper in this past class, he may have the best chance to make the Raiders. The Silver and Black signed one other long snapper this offseason when they let Jacob Bobenmoyer go, but beating out a journeyman when you are a Mannelly Award finalist with exceptional time from the snap to the hands sets him up as a gift, and the price of a UDFA frees up even more cap space.
No. 3: Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas
This former 5-star recruit, coming out of high school, has significant playing time in the SEC, the second-best conference in the country.
The tape shows exceptional athleticism, burst, and energy that tell the story of why he was a 5-star, but Nick Saban used to say a lot about 5-star high school players.
Per Saban, “I don’t care how many stars you have when you get here, the NFL Draft will tell you how many stars you earned when you left here.” Brilliant words from a brilliant man.
The Raiders have room for another linebacker, and Sorey could be it, but his technique is suspect, and that leads to missed tackles and mistakes. He has to play within his technique on every play at this level, and that will be the true challenge.
He is 6’2“, weighs 228 pounds, and runs a 4.6 forty-yard dash.
No. 4: Christian Thomas, LB, Maine
Thomas doesn’t have the accolades from high school, or even the SEC tape of his highlights of Sorey, but what he has over him is that his tape tells the story of a consistent player, a tackling machine that is the kind of player that the Silver and Black, and Kubiak, like to build with.
His motor is always going; he is teachable and sound, and the only issue with him is transitioning from FCS to the NFL.
He recorded 120 tackles last season, described as a Pac-Man-type player in that he gobbles up his opponents. If he can prove he can make the leap to the NFL, he could beat out Sorey for the job.
One major advantage he has now is that he is on a team that doesn’t care about how many stars you had. They want football players with an edge, and he may be the underdog, but this is Vegas, and they love that.
At 6’3”, 230 pounds, and running a 4.6 forty-yard dash, he has the athleticism necessary in the NFL. Now, he has to prove he belongs.
No. 5: Corey Rucker, WR, Arkansas State
Rucker is a fascinating option for the Raiders. They wanted to add at least two new wide receivers, and they did add one in the NFL Draft.
He played five seasons for the Red Wolves, rewrote the receiving records, and is willing to do all of the dirty work that Kubiak loves from a WR.
Kubiak loves bigger size, and Rucker stands 6’ and weighs 213, but he is gritty (like Tre Tucker), runs a 4.3 forty, has a 37” vertical, and a 10’6” broad.
The question for him is not about willingness; it is about how he adjusts to the NFL, where most corners will be bigger than he is.
No. 6: E.J. Williams Jr., WR, Indiana
Having played with Fernando Mendoza at IU, all you need to do is turn on the College Football Playoff tape and see the chemistry.
He is prototypical of what Kubiak craves: 6’3” (nearly 6’4”), 205, and loves conflict. You don’t worry about him running plays or on designs that aren’t going to him; he is a headhunter with aggressive blocking.
His Pro Day showed a 10’7” broad jump, put on display is speed/strength combo, and has a great shot at making the roster.
No. 7: Kansei “Tokyo Toe” Matsuzawa, K, Hawaii
Another young man with a chance to make this roster, Matsuzawa vs Matt Gay for the open kickers’ job, is going to be fun to watch.
Known for his exceptional accuracy, the Lou Groza Award finalist will not make this squad by being close to Gay.
Gay has significant guaranteed money, and the rookie will have to make it very obvious he is better. He can, and the money is not insurmountable; the task is simply not a cake walk.
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter