Raiders Find 7 Hidden Gems in UDFA Signings

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, have crushed the offseason, propelling their rebuild forward with both optimism and, more importantly, reality.

Lauded for their 2026 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black, led by Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek, added significantly more talent via their UDFA signings, strengthening an already improved Las Vegas Raiders.

Christmas in May?

GMJohn Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders signed a myriad of players who could, with exceptional effort, land themselves on the final 53-man roster, and all of them could easily play on to the practice squad at least.

Today, we preview the seven best with a shot to make the 53-man roster and the reasons why.

As one NFL GM said, “A UDFA that makes the 53-man roster is a Christmas present,” so let’s look under the Silver and Black tree and find out if Santa is a Raiders fan.

Deuce Gruden | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

They are listed in no particular order:

No. 1: Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders are expected to carry four running backs on the 53-man roster, and Ashton Jeanty is clearly RB1. Mike Washington Jr. was acquired in the draft, and there is little to no doubt he is RB2, but with Dylan Laube on the Roster, the battle is for the RB3 job.

Hemby was a back with a draftable grade, and the Raiders like him. They also like that he brings experience and a relationship with their new franchise quarterback (QB), Fernando Mendoza, and that Hemby can play all special teams and is versatile. He already understands the zone scheme and the way Kubiak likes to use the gaps.

reydan Stukes, Devin LaFayette | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is 6’, weighs 207 pounds, and ran a 4.5 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

No. 2: Tyler Duzansky, LS, Penn State

Sep 16, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) tries to elude Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tyler Duzansky (48) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The absolute best long snapper in this past class, he may have the best chance to make the Raiders. The Silver and Black signed one other long snapper this offseason when they let Jacob Bobenmoyer go, but beating out a journeyman when you are a Mannelly Award finalist with exceptional time from the snap to the hands sets him up as a gift, and the price of a UDFA frees up even more cap space.

No. 3: Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Arkansas

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas linebacker Xavian Sorey (LB24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This former 5-star recruit, coming out of high school, has significant playing time in the SEC, the second-best conference in the country.

The tape shows exceptional athleticism, burst, and energy that tell the story of why he was a 5-star, but Nick Saban used to say a lot about 5-star high school players.

Laki Tasi | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Per Saban, “I don’t care how many stars you have when you get here, the NFL Draft will tell you how many stars you earned when you left here.” Brilliant words from a brilliant man.

The Raiders have room for another linebacker, and Sorey could be it, but his technique is suspect, and that leads to missed tackles and mistakes. He has to play within his technique on every play at this level, and that will be the true challenge.

Jahfari Harvey | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is 6’2“, weighs 228 pounds, and runs a 4.6 forty-yard dash.

No. 4: Christian Thomas, LB, Maine

Christian Thomas | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Thomas doesn’t have the accolades from high school, or even the SEC tape of his highlights of Sorey, but what he has over him is that his tape tells the story of a consistent player, a tackling machine that is the kind of player that the Silver and Black, and Kubiak, like to build with.

His motor is always going; he is teachable and sound, and the only issue with him is transitioning from FCS to the NFL.

He recorded 120 tackles last season, described as a Pac-Man-type player in that he gobbles up his opponents. If he can prove he can make the leap to the NFL, he could beat out Sorey for the job.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One major advantage he has now is that he is on a team that doesn’t care about how many stars you had. They want football players with an edge, and he may be the underdog, but this is Vegas, and they love that.

At 6’3”, 230 pounds, and running a 4.6 forty-yard dash, he has the athleticism necessary in the NFL. Now, he has to prove he belongs.

No. 5: Corey Rucker, WR, Arkansas State

Sep 12, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) looks for room to run against Kansas State Wildcats defensive back AJ Parker (12) during a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Rucker is a fascinating option for the Raiders. They wanted to add at least two new wide receivers, and they did add one in the NFL Draft.

He played five seasons for the Red Wolves, rewrote the receiving records, and is willing to do all of the dirty work that Kubiak loves from a WR.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak loves bigger size, and Rucker stands 6’ and weighs 213, but he is gritty (like Tre Tucker), runs a 4.3 forty, has a 37” vertical, and a 10’6” broad.

The question for him is not about willingness; it is about how he adjusts to the NFL, where most corners will be bigger than he is.

No. 6: E.J. Williams Jr., WR, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having played with Fernando Mendoza at IU, all you need to do is turn on the College Football Playoff tape and see the chemistry.

He is prototypical of what Kubiak craves: 6’3” (nearly 6’4”), 205, and loves conflict. You don’t worry about him running plays or on designs that aren’t going to him; he is a headhunter with aggressive blocking.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

His Pro Day showed a 10’7” broad jump, put on display is speed/strength combo, and has a great shot at making the roster.

No. 7: Kansei “Tokyo Toe” Matsuzawa, K, Hawaii

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Hawaii place kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (PK17) aka Tokyo Toe kicks the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another young man with a chance to make this roster, Matsuzawa vs Matt Gay for the open kickers’ job, is going to be fun to watch.

Known for his exceptional accuracy, the Lou Groza Award finalist will not make this squad by being close to Gay.

Rookies | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Gay has significant guaranteed money, and the rookie will have to make it very obvious he is better. He can, and the money is not insurmountable; the task is simply not a cake walk.

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