Breaking Down Raiders' Interior Offensive Line Situation
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The Las Vegas Raiders need better out of their interior offensive line next season.
Las Vegas made a few major investments in those three spots this offseason, including a lucrative three-year, $81 million contract for center Tyler Linderbaum. General Manager John Spytek and his office hope that the contract will help stabilize the interior.
Las Vegas will depend on its two guards and Linderbaum to help elevate the offense this season, as the team has failed to move the football over the past few seasons. New head coach Klint Kubiak should also help with that.
Let's break down the Raiders' interior offensive line, who might start, and who might be fighting for a roster spot.
The Guards
Jordan Meredith, Spencer Burford, Atonio Mafi, Justin Puckett, Caleb Rogers, Trey Zuhn III, Jackson Powers-Johnson
There are two guard spots for seven players to determine.
Players like Mafi and Puckett are likely bottom-of-the-roster candidates, and they may not even make the roster. So, the guard battle will likely pit Meredith, Burford, Rogers, Zuhn, and Powers-Johnson against each other.
Rogers and Zuhn are former tackles, while Meredith and Powers-Johnson have guard-center interchangability. Burford is a pure guard who has been in the league since 2022, putting together a few good campaigns with the San Francisco 49ers.
If we're picking starters, Zuhn will probably get one spot, and Rogers will get the other. Meredith and Burford are better suited to good depth, while Powers-Johnson hasn't played particularly well and isn't playing for the regime that drafted him two years ago.
The Raiders will go with a somewhat youth-oriented approach at starting guard, while the others should still have opportunities to step in and play.
Center
Tyler Linderbaum, Will Putnam, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith
There's no need to spend too much time on this topic. We know Linderbaum will be the starter, and we know Powers-Johnson and Meredith are depth pieces at both center and guard.
Linderbaum is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best players at his position in the NFL. His presence should help stabilize and elevate the rest of the offensive line.
Putnam was an undrafted free agent out of Clemson two years ago, appearing in 15 games in his short career and starting two. He likely won't see too much action this season as long as Linderbaum is healthy.
The Raiders did a solid job finding depth and competition along the interior offensive line, and they need that group to play better this season. Will the addition of Linderbaum and the depth signings help them improve?
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3