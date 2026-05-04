Breaking Down Raiders' Interior Offensive Line Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders need better out of their interior offensive line next season.

Las Vegas made a few major investments in those three spots this offseason, including a lucrative three-year, $81 million contract for center Tyler Linderbaum. General Manager John Spytek and his office hope that the contract will help stabilize the interior.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Las Vegas will depend on its two guards and Linderbaum to help elevate the offense this season, as the team has failed to move the football over the past few seasons. New head coach Klint Kubiak should also help with that.

Let's break down the Raiders' interior offensive line, who might start, and who might be fighting for a roster spot.

The Guards

Las Vegas Raiders OL Jordan Meredith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Jordan Meredith, Spencer Burford, Atonio Mafi, Justin Puckett, Caleb Rogers, Trey Zuhn III, Jackson Powers-Johnson

There are two guard spots for seven players to determine.

Players like Mafi and Puckett are likely bottom-of-the-roster candidates, and they may not even make the roster. So, the guard battle will likely pit Meredith, Burford, Rogers, Zuhn, and Powers-Johnson against each other.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rogers and Zuhn are former tackles, while Meredith and Powers-Johnson have guard-center interchangability. Burford is a pure guard who has been in the league since 2022, putting together a few good campaigns with the San Francisco 49ers.

If we're picking starters, Zuhn will probably get one spot, and Rogers will get the other. Meredith and Burford are better suited to good depth, while Powers-Johnson hasn't played particularly well and isn't playing for the regime that drafted him two years ago.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders will go with a somewhat youth-oriented approach at starting guard, while the others should still have opportunities to step in and play.

Center

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Tyler Linderbaum, Will Putnam, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith

There's no need to spend too much time on this topic. We know Linderbaum will be the starter, and we know Powers-Johnson and Meredith are depth pieces at both center and guard.

Linderbaum is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best players at his position in the NFL. His presence should help stabilize and elevate the rest of the offensive line.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Putnam was an undrafted free agent out of Clemson two years ago, appearing in 15 games in his short career and starting two. He likely won't see too much action this season as long as Linderbaum is healthy.

The Raiders did a solid job finding depth and competition along the interior offensive line, and they need that group to play better this season. Will the addition of Linderbaum and the depth signings help them improve?