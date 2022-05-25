NFL Grants the Expansion of International Home Marketing Areas

The NFL announced the expansion of new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) to two NFL teams.

On Tuesday the leadership of the NFL International Committee granted three new market areas to the Philadelphia Eagles and the fourth market area to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are adding New Zealand as their fourth IHMA, while the Eagles are being granted with Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana, becoming the first NFL club to enter the African market.

The expanded program now includes 19 teams granted access to 30 International Home Marketing Areas across 10 different countries.

Australia, New Zealand and Ghana are joining the international markets of Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have Mexico as their IHMA.

While they have played in Mexico City a few times over the last decade, Mexico has always had a special connection with the Silver and Black, dating back to the days of Jim Plunkett and Coach Tom Flores, who both come from Mexican descent.

Having been located in cities such as Oakland and Los Angeles, and now Las Vegas, where there is a vast Mexican population, it only seems smart for the Raiders to expand that market south of the border.

Launched earlier this year in January, the International HMA initiative grants permission to NFL clubs to access international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

"We've seen great momentum since teams began entering their markets earlier this year," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events. "From launching social media accounts, to hosting in-market events, to announcing Draft picks from locations around the world, clubs are creating moments to really engage and energize our international fanbase. We look forward to seeing what the Eagles and Rams have planned for their new markets."

In an effort of expanding the brand globally, ten clubs leveraged Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft to highlight their international marketing efforts by announcing picks from iconic locations within their International HMAs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their selection from Mexico City, the Miami Dolphins announced a pick from Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue with Brazilian soccer player Filipe Luis, and teams making selections from international stadiums that will host future NFL games -- the Jacksonville Jaguars from London's Wembley Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich, and the Carolina Panthers from Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium.

The Eagles and Rams can begin to work their new markets as early as June 1st, 2022.

Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana have all become key emerging markets for the NFL.

The League recently appointed Charlotte Offord as General Manager, NFL Australia, to drive business in Australia and New Zealand.

In June, the NFL will host its first events in Africa with a developmental camp and fan event in Ghana. Full details to be announced at a later date.

NFL teams may submit future proposals for International Committee review annually each spring.

The Raiders may have efforts of expanding Raider Nation to Mexico right now but in the near future, the Raiders can capitalize in other growing markets with their signature brand and fan base.

