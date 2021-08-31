Raiders Reach 53-Man Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders complied with the National Football League mandate of having their roster cut to the 53-man limit today.

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the club announced Tuesday. The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit on their active roster.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Bushman, Matt TE 6-5 245 R BYU

Cotton Sr., Lester G 6-4 335 1 Alabama

Dickerson, Matt DT 6-5 292 4 UCLA

Doss, Keelan WR 6-3 215 3 UC Davis

Emmons, B.J. RB 5-11 215 R Florida Atlantic

Green, Gerri DE 6-4 250 1 Mississippi State

Groshek, Garrett RB 5-11 217 R Wisconsin

Hamilton, Devery T 6-6 311 R Duke

Johnson, Isaiah CB 6-2 210 3 Houston

Jones-Smith, Jaryd G/T 6-7 345 2 Pittsburgh

Leavitt, Dallin S 5-10 195 3 Utah State

Morrissey, Jimmy C 6-3 303 R Pittsburgh

Poutasi, Jeremiah OL 6-5 335 3 Utah

Ragas, Trey RB 5-10 214 R Louisiana

Richardson, Max LB 5-11 223 R Boston College

Scott, Niles DT 6-2 320 3 Frostburg State

Stoner, Dillon WR 6-0 194 R Oklahoma State

Turner, DJ WR 5-9 206 R Pittsburgh

Vickers, Kendal DE 6-3 295 2 Tennessee

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Brown, John WR 5-11 178 8 Pittsburg State

Carrier, Derek TE 6-3 240 9 Beloit

Joseph, Karl S 5-10 200 6 West Virginia

Omameh, Patrick G/T 6-4 327 9 Michigan

Wreh-Wilson, Blidi CB 6-1 190 8 Connecticut

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Bilal, Asmar LB 6-2 227 2 Notre Dame

Ellis, Alex TE 6-4 245 3 Tennessee

PLACED ON THE RESERVE/SUSPENDED LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Lawson, Nevin CB 5-10 190 8 Utah State

