NFL, Mark Davis Set to Decide on Raiders’ Future

The Raiders are one of the most iconic franchises in the world.

And when it comes to the Raiders in the States, they are the most well-known franchise in the history of the National Football League. The Raiders have a rich history dating all the way back to 1960.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is when the late great Raiders owner Al Davis put his vision in place to have a franchise and make them known for having great players and playing in the best and biggest of games. Davis did all that and gave the Raiders everything they have, even to this day.

Sep 3, 2000; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders general manager Al Davis on the field prior to a game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

After the passing of Al Davis, his son Mark Davis took over as the owner of the Silver and Black. Mark Davis has gotten the Raiders to where they are today in Las Vegas, and he has been a good businessman for the Raiders.

On the football side, it has been troubling, but now Mark Davis has put the Raiders in a position to bring in the great players that his dad has always wanted to bring in. The Raiders are trending in the right direction, and they are looking to take the next steps to return to winning ways.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

NFL Set to Make Huge Decision for the Raiders

Coming up for the Raiders is something off the field that could affect the franchise in the future. The NFL is going to vote for the Raiders' succession plan.

"NFL owners are scheduled to vote on a Las Vegas Raiders succession plan that gives Silver Lake co-chief executive officer Egon Durban the option to purchase a majority stake in the team from longtime owner Mark Davis, according to multiple ownership and team executives with direct knowledge of the situation," said Seth Wickersham of ESPN.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at the Super Bowl LX host committee handoff press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Although sources close to Davis say he has no intention of selling his majority stake, the vote would mean that if and when Davis, or his heirs, did decide to sell, Durban, a limited partner, would have the option to buy the club. Owners would then have to approve Durban as the new controlling owner, per league rules," said Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN.

It will be hard to see the Raiders not being owned by someone in the Davis family. But things could change over time. The Davis family has been a huge part of what the NFL is to this day. The Raiders could look different in the future, but they are always going to be attached to the Davis family.