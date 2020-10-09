Three X-Factors for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing an uphill battle on Sunday when they go on the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s the kind of game where they Raiders must play perfect football to have a chance to win, and it would also help if these specific players stepped up on Sunday and had a big game.

X-Factor #1: Josh Jacobs

Now before everyone gets fired up in the comments, yes, I know that Josh Jacobs is a star player whose production you can normally count on.

The fact of the matter is that Jacobs hasn’t gotten off to the hottest start. He hasn’t eclipsed 100 yards rushing in a game yet this season and is only averaging 3.6 yards a carry.

However, the Chiefs' presents a key opportunity to get going.

While Kansas City rankz second in the league in points allowed, its rushing defense ranks 25th or worse in opponents' rushing attempts, yards and yards per attempt.

Considering this, the Raiders game plan entering the game should to run and run often.

If the Silver and Black is able to control the clock and keep the ball out of the hands of Patrick Mahomes, that should mean Jacobs is doing his job and doing it well.

X-Factor #2: Maliek Collins and Jonathan Hankins

I might be cheating including two in one, but I will pair the Raiders defensive tackles together in this case.

There’s been one way that works in disrupting elite quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes, and that’s getting pressure up the middle of the pocket.

So far this season, the Raiders haven’t got a ton of pressure on defense in general, especially from the interior.

Collins and Hankins combined have 11 tackles and zero sacks so far this season.

If they can reverse course against Kansas City and move the pocket, it could give the Raiders defense the chances they need to get off the field.

X-Factor #3: Interior Offensive Line

OK, this is the last time I promise.

Looking at the Chiefs defense, the strength is their pass rush up front, specifically with defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones has turned into a wrecking ball the last two seasons, accumulating 28 sacks since 2018.

The Raiders have done a decent job of protecting Derek Carr so far, allowing seven sacks in the first four games.

It will be important for Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson to be able to hold that assignment against Jones.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Las Vegas Raiders +11.5

