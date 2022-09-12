Recap From Raiders vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders came close in overcoming a sloppy performance in their 24-19 opening game loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Alas, it wasn't enough when the Raiders got the ball back late in the fourth quarter, failing to convert on a 4th down and allowing the Chargers to run out the clock.

It was a contest that yielded a few promising results for the Raiders, but overall this was a game that left a lot to be desired.

The Raiders shot themselves in the foot a number of times, including three interceptions that were thrown by quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr looked to be out of rhythm on a number of throws, and ended up completing less than 60 percent of his passes for the day.

Even still, Carr would often come out firing, relying heavily on wide receiver Davante Adams making the play.

Adams debut was memorable, with 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown, and no other player in the game approached those numbers.

The flip side of that was that receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller's impact wasn't always felt.

As good as Adams was, this Raiders offense was designed to feature multiple high-level targets.

They need those other players to succeed, just like they need to find a consistent group of starters on the offensive line.

That group gave up six sacks and led the way for a rushing attack that only produced 64 yards.

Defensively, the Raiders looked to be clearly outmatched by the talent of Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

He ended the game having completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, with no turnovers.

He looked to be in complete command throughout the game, hitting on a number of big throws that helped keep the Chargers ahead.

The Raiders D was able to hold the Chargers to one score in the second half, which helped give the Raiders a chance at a comeback.

One also can't forget how good many predicted the Chargers to be, which could be seen at times on Sunday.

Without the mistakes, maybe we're talking about a different result, but in the end, the Raiders have knock off the rust.

