Previewing The Los Angeles Chargers Defense

If there was one aspect of the Los Angeles Chargers that held them back last season, it was their defensive performance.

Despite bringing in former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach, the Chargers defense didn't take a jump last year.

They ranked 29th in the NFL in points allowed, and only ranked middle of the pack in turnovers forced.

Entering this season, though, the talent level on the Chargers defense has been raised significantly.

That starts on the defensive line, where LA sent two draft picks to the Chicago Bears for former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

The former Oakland Raider will return to the AFC West to pair up with incumbent Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa.

It creates what could be one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL, and also should help strengthen the Chargers 30th ranked run defense from last season.

Other additions like defensive tackle Sebastian Joesph-Day and linebacker Kyle Van Noy could make run defense more of a strength for the Chargers this season.

One area that looks to be a definite strength is the Chargers pass defense, especially after signing former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

With 17 interceptions the past two years, Jackson has turned into arguably the premier ballhawk in the NFL.

Combined with talents like former All-Pro safety Derwin James and second-year corner Asante Samuel Jr., it makes the Chargers secondary a worthy challenge for the Las Vegas Raiders upgraded receiving corps.

The position of linebacker does remain their biggest question mark overall, with players like Kenneth Murray not yet showing the ability to be that classic thumper in the middle of the defense.

Granted, it may not matter if running backs can't find space to run between Bosa and Mack, and if the Chargers secondary plays up to their potential.

Just like the Raiders defense, they'll be tested early against a team full of offensive firepower, the same one that hung 35 points on the Chargers the last time these two teams played.

It sets up strength against strength matchup, where the Raiders offense will have its work cut out for themselves to open the season.

