Las Vegas Raiders Made History in First Three Games

After the first three regular season games, the Raiders made NFL history by defeating all teams who won 10 or more games the previous season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are a historic franchise. Add another one to the club’s accomplishments.

With the win over the Miami Dolphins last week, the Raiders became the first NFL team in history to earn a 3-0 record by defeating teams that all won 10 or more games the previous season.

The Silver and Black beat all three teams who made the playoffs last season. While the Los Angeles Rams did just that as well, no one has ever done what the Raiders have done.

Note that the last time the Raiders went 3-0 to start the season was all the way back in 2012.

Interestingly enough, of the 12 times, the Silver and Black went 3-0 to start their season, they made the playoff 11 times.

Plus, the Raiders made the AFC title game in nine of the 12 seasons. The Silver and Black won it all in two of the seasons they started 3-0 and lost in the Super Bowl another two times.

Historically speaking, the Raiders do well when they start 3-0 in the season.

It also can’t be forgotten that the Raiders are a team that closes out games.

Both games at Allegiant Stadium, the Monday Night opener against the Baltimore Ravens and last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, ended in an overtime thriller.

Las Vegas is only the fourth team in NFL history to win two overtime games through the first three games of the regular season.

The historic franchise has already made history this season.

Raider Nation, you’re in for a fun ride this year.

