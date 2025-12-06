Why the Raiders' Development is Primed to Stagnate for Another Week

The Las Vegas Raiders might be one of the few teams that have already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but they still have plenty to play for in the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. This franchise has already fired two of its coordinators: first Tom McMahon, who was leading the special teams, and then, Chip Kelly was relieved of his duties as offensive play-caller.



Head Coach Pete Carroll, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and quarterback Geno Smith are all likely on the hot seat now. Greg Olson, who replaced Kelly as offensive coordinator, is coaching for a permanent promotion from his interim role.

This franchise made aggressive moves in the offseason to accelerate its rebuild. The Raiders have to show some signs that they'll be ready to compete sooner rather than later, lest they be forced to tear it all down again.



Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Can Raiders show some growth?



Greg Olson's first game as offensive coordinator didn't exactly inspire any optimism that he could be the savior for the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 13, they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-14. On the surface, they didn't look much better on the attack against a stout Chargers defense. However, they technically had a better performance than the first time they played LA, when they scored just nine points in Week 2 with three interceptions from Geno Smith.



Olson implemented some meaningful changes from Chip Kelly's approach, encouraging Smith to get the ball out faster and drawing up more touches for Ashton Jeanty.

Now, the Raiders have a chance to show they've taken some significant steps forward in another rematch in Week 14, this time against the Denver Broncos. NFL.com's panel of editors isn't expecting any progress from Las Vegas, with all five members picking them to lose by a 10-point average margin. Brooke Cersosimo predicted that the Raiders would fall at home, 27-17:



"Every season, there's always a team that strings together a staggering amount of one-score wins. This year, it's Denver with a league-high eight such wins. The defense is a huge reason for that success.

That unit ranks first in the NFL in a number of metrics and is on pace to tie the single-season sacks record set by the 1984 Bears (72). It's loaded with playmakers, including Nik Bonitto (10.5 sacks) and Zach Allen (NFL-high 31 QB hits) up front and Patrick Surtain II, who returned from injury last week, on the back end."



Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Right now, outside of Brock Bowers, there's not much to be inspired about in terms of Las Vegas' offense. Geno Smith has a league-high 14 INTs, the run game ranks dead last and the Raiders are averaging fewer than 15 points per game.

Even with Bo Nix remaining erratic from quarter to quarter, Denver's offense is doing enough (23.7 PPG) to outscore Las Vegas. Superb play from the offensive line has certainly helped. These divisional matchups can be unpredictable (SEE: their Week 10 meeting), but Denver has routinely shown the ability to win when faced with adversity late in games, while Las Vegas hasn't shown much of anything for the majority of 2025."

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

To see the Raiders' predictions for each game down the stretch, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.