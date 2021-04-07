Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Dyami Brown

North Carolina wideout Dyami Brown has the skills to be an immediate deep threat in the NFL Draft and potentially the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have often prioritized players that can offer game-changing speed at wide receiver.

Henry Ruggs III is evident of that, and while it’s not his only skill, his speed makes him a threat from anywhere on the field.

If the Raiders would like to find a like-minded receiver to complement him, North Carolina wideout Dyami Brown would fit that bill pretty well.

The former four-star recruit didn’t get many targets his freshman season but emerged as a bonafide deep-threat as a sophomore.

In that 2019 season, Brown had 51 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 20.3 yards per catch.

He had a repeat season in 2020, having 55 catches for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 20 YPC once again.

His 1,099 receiving yards lead the ACC last season, with his touchdown and YPC numbers ranking 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Brown isn’t just a one-trick pony, though. He likely wouldn’t be ranked as the 22nd best receiver in college football last season by Pro Football Focus (PFF) if he was.

He’s a physical player despite only being listed at 6-1 and 185 pounds. He enjoys the chance to initiate contact.

He releasees very well from the line of scrimmage, which was very effective for when he ran slant routes.

He knows how to vary the speed in his routes as well, and likes to use stutter moves to shake off coverage.

His route tree was admittedly more limited during his time at North Carolina, although he’s shown the ability to succeed other than by just going deep.

Even with that, teams could still be concerned about Brown’s mastering of the overall route tree and if he can keep up his production when he’s not running deep all of the time.

Teams will probably bet on that he will, and the Raiders have never been afraid to take a chance on a potential game-breaker.

