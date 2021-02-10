NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Jayson Oweh

Penn State defensive lineman Jayson Oweh possesses impressive physical tools and potential for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft.

We had taken a break from looking at defensive prospects to examine the offensive lineman that the Las Vegas Raiders could look at in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Today, defense is back with looking at former Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh.

Emerging as a full-time starter this past season, Oweh saw a jump in his overall play that the base stats may not reflect.

It’s easy to look at how he had zero sacks in seven games in 2020 and wonder why he should be in the mix as a potential first round pick.

He showed his flash as a pass rusher in a rotational role in 2019 when he had five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Even though he didn’t record a sack in 2020, he still had an 18%-win rate as a pass rusher, showing his natural explosiveness.

None of that is to mention how much he improved as a run defender in 2020, finishing with an 89.8 run defense grade as rated by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

All of that is why PFF had him ranked as the 18th best edge defender in college football last season.

If there’s one thing that teams could question, it’s his rawness as a prospect.

Oweh has only played football since his junior year of high school, and that lack of experience can cause inconsistencies in his game.

At 6’5” and 252 pounds, with great length and as explosive of a get off on the defensive line you’ll find in the draft, his potential, despite the inexperience, is significant.

There may be other edge defenders the Raiders could take that have a higher floor with the 17th overall pick.

Oweh’s ceiling though is tantalizing, and if the Raiders were to take him and develop him right, he has the talent to be a star.

