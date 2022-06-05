NFL Ends COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Among Players and Coaches

The NFL eases COVID-19 restrictions by removing surveillance testing for the 2022 season.

The NFL Management Council has taken more actions to ease COVID-19 restrictions for the 2022 season.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the council informed all 32 teams of the easing COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season.

A good sign for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders who dealt with plenty of issues involving COVID-19 last season.

“The NFL Management Council informed clubs tonight that COVID surveillance testing of players and staff is no longer required, regardless of an individual's vaccination status, per sources,” said Pelissero.

The clubs will individually determine whether to require COVID vaccines/boosters for staff, which will be subject to state law.

This move is another major stepping stone for the NFL to return to normalcy.

COVID testing will still occur "when clinically indicated and/or at the direction of the Club Physician." Players and staff members are to report to the club’s physician if any symptoms are occuring.

Then, will the member be required to isolate for a minimum of five days and test negative in order to enter the team’s facilities.

Additional changes will be made regarding team travel during training camp.

"Clubs will be permitted to require players and staff to stay in the team hotel for training camp and clubs will be permitted to hold training camp at alternate locations without prior approval,” added Pelissero.

There will no longer be a “tier” system that puts restrictions on team facilities and travel parties.

The organizations will also determine if they want to require COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, all based on state laws.

In March, the league announced the stoppage of most COVID-19 protocols.

Teams would follow COVID restrictions based on their state regulations, but the league informed the club’s that it will no longer mandate the major provisions of its COVID-19 protocols, including daily testing, mask wearing, COVID-19 signage, isolation and room capacity limits.

With the new eased regulations, unvaccinated coaches who were restricted in 2021 may return for 2022 season without having to provide proof of vaccination.

After careful consideration, and the recent downward trend in hospitalization and deaths rates in America, the league has ultimately brought back the league to normalcy.

The NFL Management Council was assembled in 2020, during the pandemic to focus “on implementing the lengthy health and safety protocols designed to protect players, coaches and staff, the schedule of game from the severity of the virus.

The 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas was the first full event that did not require face coverings nor proof of vaccination. That event might have helped ease some of the changes done by the council.

