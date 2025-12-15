2 Disheartening Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Shutout Loss to Eagles

Just when it was thought that the Las Vegas Raiders couldn't be any more disappointing in the 2025 NFL season, they somehow found a way to drop lower than even rock bottom.

They had a golden opportunity to take advantage of a reeling Philadelphia Eagles team and notch an upset win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, or at least put up a fight to reinstate confidence in this roster and hope for the fanbase.

Instead, the Raiders allowed the Eagles to get right against them. Philadelphia looked the part of a defending champ in this one, shutting Las Vegas out in a 31-0 rout. The Raiders' offense has gone through several institutional changes, and not one of them has actually produced any positive or promising results.

Raiders might have to be shut out of fantasy playoffs



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

1. Kenny Pickett



Kenny Pickett made his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders, with Geno Smith sidelined with injuries to his shoulder and hand that he suffered against the Denver Broncos. When Pickett spelled Smith last week, he put on quite a performance, finishing with 97 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-11 passing, leading two scoring drives to cut the lead to a one-score game. That gave hope that he could bring new life to this anemic offense.

Instead, Pickett proved that no quarterback can be consistently successful behind this offensive line and in this system. He finished with just 64 yards on 15-of-25 passing versus his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, no one was going to play Pickett in their fantasy playoffs, but it might be time to give up on Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker, too, for anyone who hasn't yet.



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2. Ashton Jeanty



Unfortunately, it might be time to abandon ship on Ashton Jeanty, too. In keeper or dynasty leagues, there's certainly a chance that he could turn things around as early as next season, if the Raiders are willing to invest the capital necessary to overhaul their offensive line. However, this game showed just how low the floor can be for Jeanty in this current iteration of the offense.

Against the Eagles, he rushed nine times for 35 yards and caught four passes for just seven yards, giving him 8.2 full-PPR points. Next week, Las Vegas goes on the road to take on the Houston Texans and perhaps the best defense in the entire league. He should definitely be benched then, in the fantasy semifinals. If any of his managers can survive that round, then he might be able to have a decent showing against the New York Giants, but it's certainly not a guarantee.

