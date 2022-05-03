Raiders Committed for Change and Diversity in the Las Vegas Communities

The NFL and Las Vegas Raiders hosted a panel of leaders and educators to find ways of improving the city for all people.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a track record of breaking down barriers and fighting for social justice.

As the 2022 NFL Draft came to the heart of Las Vegas, the NFL and the Raiders hosted a panel of leaders and educators to find ways of improving the city for all people.

"We're here in Las Vegas to talk with Las Vegas,” said Raiders Chief People Officer Marcel Reece.

Reece joined in to hold the discussion held at Allegiant Stadium prior to the NFL Draft.

The Raiders, now approaching their third season in Las Vegas, are continuing in finding ways of connecting and exploring the question, "What more can we do for our new community?"

Dr. David Wall Rice, author, and professor of psychology at Morehouse College was the moderator for the event which also included panelists including UNLV President Keith Whitfield, Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson, and Roxann McCoy, and Dr. Samuel Scavella.

The invite-only roundtable, also served by the Raiders front office, made their presence felt with Owner Mark Davis, President Dan Ventrelle, Chief Financial Officer Michael Crome, and Chief Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero in attendance.

The special guest in attendance was a local product of the city of Las Vegas and the Clark County School District – Steven Jackson.

It was important for him to be involved in a discussion that involved the city he calls home.

Jackson, a former All-Pro running back who played in the NFL for 12 seasons.

Before he was a Pro Bowl running back, he was a standout at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas.

"When you think about potential and what one can accomplish, many of us are judged off grade school achievements," Jackson told Raiders.com. "So if one doesn't get the grades or the support at home and they've never had engagement with themselves, they really don't understand the potential they have or could be. And I think that starts all the way back to grade school."

A list of topics was addressed at the social justice roundtable, including K-12 public education in Clark County School District, housing segregation, investing in black-owned businesses, and how to develop healthy relationships between young people of color and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

"Las Vegas needs the ability to make it so education is better," said Whitfield. "It leads to everything from a successful sports career to that successful job. It leads to the diversification of our economy here in the city. ... I think the leadership in the Clark County School District couldn't be in better hands. We need to make it so every kid in Clark County has an opportunity. If there's a dream they want to pursue, then we have an opportunity for them to be able to pursue it."

The Raiders are taking action by building relationships with its people and with Vegas as their new home, the Raiders are looking to make a positive impact on their new community.

