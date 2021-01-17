Raiders Draft Position Rankings: Offense

The rankings are here for the offensive positions the Las Vegas Raiders could look at in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the draft previews for the Las Vegas Raiders finished, it’s now time to rank those positions based on importance for the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After going over position rankings for the defense, it’s now time to go over the offensive position’s rankings.

1. Offensive line

The offensive line is something that the Raiders pride themselves on being a major strength of their team, but it could have multiple moving parts this offseason.

The biggest change could come at right tackle, with Trent Brown having missed 16 games the last two seasons.

Guard could also see a facelift, with Richie Incognito missing nearly all of the 2020 season and turning 38, while Gabe Jackson’s play did not live up to the value of his contract the last few seasons.

2. Wide receiver

The Raiders' situation at wideout could also be in flux, with Henry Ruggs III and Hunter Renfrow the only significant contributors who are sure to be back next season.

Nelson Agholor will be a free agent after having a career season, and with the Raiders projected to be over the cap it’s not a guarantee that he will be back.

Tyrell Williams is coming off missing the entire season and third-round pick Bryan Edwards struggled, so the Raiders could need more depth.

3. Running back

The Raiders obviously don’t need a starter having Josh Jacobs, but they could be looking for a new backup if they decide to let Devontae Booker walk.

4. Tight end

The Raiders have a duo in star Darren Waller and backup Foster Moreau that should be around for a long time. It would probably make sense to sign a veteran for depth.

5. Quarterback

There really shouldn’t be any question about this. Derek Carr is coming off a top-10 caliber season and is the least of the problems for the Raiders.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin