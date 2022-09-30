Rookie OL Dylan Parham Impressing with His Versatility

Las Vegas Raiders rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham has been impressing his coaches early on.

The third-round draft pick has practiced at both guard positions and center behind starting center Andre James.

While James was out the past couple of weeks recovering from a concussion, Parham started at center for the past two weeks in place of James.

In Week 1, Parham did not allow a single pressure against the Los Angeles Chargers at right guard.

It’s quite impressive how versatile the young offensive linemen are. Their impressive work on the field starts with his mindset.

"Each and every day, I come in with the mindset of being able to learn those different positions," Parham said on Upon Further Review with Eddie Paskal. "At the beginning of each week, I just go in with the mindset that I can play any of those positions when it comes down to it on Sunday.”

Parham then continues to break down his thought process.

"I'll have the mindset of left guard, I'll be going through each and every play,” Parham said. “And then, if for center, I'll have each call ready so if I have to be vocal out there during that week, I'm ready for that. And then at right guard, I just happen to flip everything from the left to the right and just make sure I go through it many times and repeat it in my head."

Parham has started his career off on a solid note. Time will tell if he continues to be an effective versatile offensive linemen in the long run.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1