Every Rookie To Watch During Raiders Training Camp
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The Las Vegas Raiders added 10 players via the NFL Draft earlier this offseason. Although most things are far from figured out, many of the questions Las Vegas faces entering training camp center around the positions they drafted players at in April. There are many unknowns facing the Raiders.
Below are several rookies to keep an eye on during the Raiders' training camp. Las Vegas has multiple rookies who could contribute as soon as Week 1, as well as others who could contribute as the season progresses. The list is in no particular order.
Safety, Treydan Stukes
It is no secret that the Raiders have big plans for Stukes. What is a secret is just how they plan to use the rookie defensive back. In 2026, Stukes will likely be all over the field, as the new-look Raiders continue to implement a new defense that allows them to run various fronts and coverages.
The Raiders have to figure out how Stukes fits in with all of the other pieces they now have. No matter what that looks like, Stukes is unquestionably a player to watch during training camp, as aside from Fernando Mendoza, no other rookie on the roster faces as many expectations as Stukes in 2026.
How Stukes performs on the field during training camp, especially after the team puts all the pads on and is allowed to practice normally, will directly impact the Raiders' 2026 season. This list may not be in order, but if it were, Stukes would be the top rookie to keep an eye on during training camp.
As the Raiders move forward, they will face further questions elsewhere in their defensive backfield. Stukes has the potential to impact the Raiders on the field and at the negotiating table in the future. Many eyes will be on Stukes this offseason, and rightfully so.
Edge Rusher, Keyron Crawford
Crawford has some work to do to develop into what the Raiders believe he can be, but it is already evident he has the physical tools to be a force. Crawford's got the physical build, and it will only continue to improve next summer and beyond, as he gets complete offseasons under his belt.
The release of Charles Snowden and the skills Crawford already possesses should make room for him to see action early in the season. The more live action Crawford gets against opposing teams, the better. This is true, and the Raiders are still in no rush with Crawford's development.
Multiple things are true about where the Raiders stand with Crawford entering the 2026 season. Las Vegas still has other, more established veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, but the sooner he can make a consistent impact, the better.
That will require playing time, but it is earned from the start of training camp. The Raiders will give Crawford his opportunities this season; he must make the most of them. If Crawford is able to maximize the opportunities he gets early, Las Vegas will only continue to give him more.
Cornerback, Jermod McCoy
The Raiders secured a first-round talent in the fourth round when they drafted cornerback Jermod McCoy. If he can make it through training camp with a set of good practices, that would be ideal for Las Vegas. However, it is hard to know what to expect from McCoy at the moment.
That unknown is what makes McCoy one of the rookies most worth keeping an eye on during training camp. In actuality, how he does in training camp and his further development will be worth keeping an eye on beyond this season, especially if he does well.
“He's been excellent. He's come in here and worked his tail off, doing everything that we've asked him to do. He's got out there on the practice field and has shown the player that we've seen on tape,” Klint Kubiak said following rookie minicamp.
“So just looking forward to progressing him, along with all those new DBs. It's an impressive group, really well-coached group by Joe [Woods] and Matt [Robinson] and Robbie [Leonard]. Very competitive young men right now in that defensive back room."
Cornerback, Hezekiah Masses
Other rookies will get more attention and likely more chances for playing time early, but Masses is sure to get a shot sooner or later, as the Raiders need all the help they can get in the secondary. Las Vegas added multiple defensive backs in this year's draft, underscoring its concern about the group.
Masses has talent at a position where Las Vegas desperately needs more talent. As the Raiders use training camp to try different combinations in the defensive backfield, Masses is a rookie to keep an eye on, as he has a chance to ascend the depth chart, depending on how he performs.
“It's just a credit to John [Spytek] for getting so much competition in that room, and we want to keep pushing the starters. And young guys like Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] have had some good springs,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason when asked about Masses' potential.
“I'm happy with his work ethic, again, just like everybody else on the roster. What is he going to do when the pads come on? What are you going to do, Zeke, if you're listening?”
If the Raiders can get solid production from McCoy and Masses, they would be even further ahead in their rebuild than some may believe. However, McCoy's injury history makes that a possibility at best. It must be noted that the respective additions of both players were not by happenstance.
The doubts that surround McCoy likely led to the addition of Masses shortly thereafter, as more pressure falls on the Raiders to properly develop Masses if McCoy does not pan out. With the defensive backfield facing as many questions as it does currently, keep an eye on Masses.
Training camp will be here soon enough, and then the players themselves will answer the questions surrounding the coaching staff and roster on the field.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant