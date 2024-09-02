Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer 'Playing With a Chip on His Shoulder'
Raider Nation is looking forward to how the Las Vegas Raiders' offense plays under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy now has an offense with solid weapons, something that he did not have in his time with the Chicago Bears.
We anticipate that we will see a lot of 12 personnel from Getsy and this Raider offense. The Raiders drafted the best tight end in the 2023 draft class in Michael Mayer and the best tight end in the 2024 draft class in Brock Bowers. Both have similar skill sets and both do what Getsy wants to see from his tight ends. Block good and are pass catching tight ends.
In training camp, we saw a great showing from Mayer. He's got something to prove and is playing with a chip on his shoulder.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed the Raiders tight ends on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You got Brock Bowers," Carpenter said. "When he has been on the field, and to his credit they have held him back as of late, wanting him to be 100 percent. His is not him. They [Raiders] have been protecting him. I think Michael Mayer has been the best tight end on the field. And Harrison Bryant, has he looked good."
"They are deep at tight end," Trezevant said. " ... I think the fact that they could do so many things with Brock Bowers, you want to line him up at fullback, line him out, that is going to make room for Bryant to be on the field. Even with Michael Mayer. You could see a lot of the things the Raiders are doing. Roster, wise it makes sense... We talked you know privately one on one in terms of Michael Mayer, I am expecting a productive year from him as well, for various reasons. Whether Brock plays or whether he does not play, I think we should expect a big year from Michael Mayer."
"You and I both like Michael, the person, but I think he is playing with a chip on his shoulder," Carpenter said. "And not becuase of Brock. I think he is playing with a chip on his shoulder because the Raiders called him and said Hey, we are picking Brock, but we believe in you... I think he took it personally."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE